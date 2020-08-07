Hawke's Bay company Vesica Aotearoa, which brought the popular Trumpet Flowers and Hybycoz to Hastings last summer, is back with a new attraction 'Full Spectrum', ready to light up Civic Square.

'Full Spectrum' will be in place from August 6 to 24.

Vesica Aotearoa director and designer Anthony Van Dorsten said the latest instalment was a celebration of a "light at the end of the tunnel, diversity and celebration".

It is made up of seven 2.5m hexagonal sculptures, incorporating pixel mapping, musical sounds and lighting animation.

Advertisement

"Born out of a love for passageway installations, pixel mapping technology and big bright colours, the piece started as a dream," he said.

"With the help of other talented local technicians, fabricators and lighting designers we brought the dream to life - 'Full Spectrum' is a product of young Hawke's Bay creative and technical talent and we are excited to be bringing it home to evolve its capabilities on the ground in Hastings city centre, where it all began."

On the back of the previous successful installations, Hastings District Council is pleased to be welcoming spring with the new activation, bringing life to the city centre.

It aligns with council's newly adopted Arts, Culture and Events Recovery Plan, created to develop and present opportunities for local artists and performers to contribute in the absence of national and international productions and events as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan acknowledges the importance of art and culture to the wellbeing of communities, and this installation is bound to bring light and joy to all who visit it.

The installation is endorsed and supported by the Hastings City Art Gallery, Hastings City Library, Hastings City Business Association, Arts Inc. Heretaunga and Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.