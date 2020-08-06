The July holidays have been very busy helping our rangitahi and also the community.

■ Programmes:

Firstly, our "All About Me" Holiday Programme that ran through the first and second weeks saw 24 young people participating in activities they normally wouldn't get the chance to do. Over these two weeks our rangatahi were connected to local recreational facilities and positive mentors such as Activate gym, BAMS Boxing, JPB Fitness, Wai Splash, Croquet Club, Golf Club and New Vision Hair and Beauty who all made a positive influence on these young people in many different ways.

The young people involved in this programme also got to experience one full day of skills and drills with the Magpies rugby team and some joys of Palmerston North, such as Cloud 9, the Lido and learning about their past ancestors, native species and rugby teams at Te Manawa.

We have also helped five young people enrol to gain their first aid certificates in Pahiatua who all passed and completed this essential course. These young people now feel confident enough to save lives creating a safer community and confident young people.

We have had eight girls participate in a one-day programme with Stampin Up where they got in touch with their creative side to design a photo album and a picture frame with art and photos for our young people to keep. This was a very memorable exsperience for the group of girls.

■ Mentoring:

Whilst the madness of the school holidays persisted so did TCYS. Having our inspiring lads (Thomas Lilo and Jason Torrey) mentor three young men in the first week was a blessing for these kids who all really needed some one-on-one time spent with positive males who they can rely on.

The TCYS staff also mentored two young people to practice their driving skills on the road.

■ Licences:

Tararua Community Youth Services enrolled 13 young people into the defensive driving course held at the Tararua REAP where our young people are going on Tuesday and Thursday nights in the hope to help develop confident and safer drivers.

During this short time TCYS also assisted six young people who all either gained their learners, restricted or full licences.

We have helped transport more than 40 young people to destinations around our district, helping the young people get to appointments, courses, tests, trainings, and programmes they are attending.

Neil from Howard League has also taken the time to come over on a Thursday to help our young people and their families by taking them for driving lessons that prepares them to sit either their restricted or full licence.

■ Kai Pai:

During the holidays there has been kai distributed within our community, Pahiatua, Woodville and Ekatahuna. The staff at TCYS has also made up hygiene packs for young people which is made to suit the young person's needs and can include a hair brush, shampoo and conditioner, sanitary products, tooth brushes and toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, face cleanser and fragrance wipes.

■ Other:

With all this going on we have also had 24 young people visiting the service for a range of different support and advice, we have celebrated a 15th birthday, had four young people helped to get contraception, two young people enrolled at the doctors and two young people enrolled into the dentist throughout the holidays.

TCYS has enjoyed watching young people thrive in their environments and continue to serve the young people who are in need of our services.