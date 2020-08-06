The 10th anniversary of the Property Brokers Race to the Brewery held on Saturday, February 29, has come to the aid of local fire services in the Tararua donating $1000 to each station from the proceeds.

"It's great to see funds come over the hill to help out our volunteer fire services," says John Arends, sales manager for Property Brokers Pahiatua.

He goes on to say "it makes it all worthwhile for his own team of volunteers that help on the day at the RTTB".

These small community volunteer essential organisations rely heavily on donations and the like. A cheque for $1000 was presented to all three fire stations recently.