Three and a half years of living the dream at Lammermoor, a Tararua bed and breakfast that is a unique part of Dannevirke's history, is coming to an end for its owners.

When Colleen and Ant McVeigh bought the property the plan was to be there for a long time.

"We wanted to run a business from home along the lines of a bed and breakfast but one that could be an intimate event centre for the likes of weddings, birthdays or other gatherings," Colleen said.

"As we love older homes and their character this was a great fit for us.

Advertisement

"We currently run it as a bed and breakfast and spent a fair bit of time determining how we wanted this to operate within our home. It was really important to ensure guests were comfortable in a relaxed environment be it in their own room, to the dining, to the outdoors."

But this all quickly changed for the McVeighs.

"Six months ago we never expected to be in a position of contemplating selling up. But due to unexpected health issues we have reassessed our lives and what is most important to us," Colleen said.

"And this is to be able to have more time visiting our family and friends around the country and see a bit of our beautiful countryside while we're at it."

The couple say they have absolutely loved the history and uniqueness of their home, with its wide hallways, wooden features and warm feeling of the surroundings.

The building was originally Ward 5 at the old Dannevirke Hospital. Initially it was the isolation ward, then became nurses' accommodation and was finally converted into a men's geriatric ward.

Colleen said all the hard work of having the 380sq m building moved on to its State Highway 2 site about 15 years ago and the renovations over many years had been done.

The McVeighs have tried to find out as much of the history of the building as they could and have acquired some photographs from the Gallery of History, but they don't give a clear idea of its original interior layout.

Advertisement

One of their greatest pleasures is sitting out on the back deck enjoying the tranquil warm setting, walking down to the stream and listening to and watching some of the native birds.

The stunning wood-panelled dining room reveals the home's unique history.

Within the house itself, they say the wow factor would be the large dining room with amazing woodwork, ceiling inserts and chandeliers.

"One of the features we get the most unexpected reactions about is the toddler-sized bathroom amenities that most people have never seen before."

The home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, three of the rooms have their own ensuite bathrooms and kitchenette facilities. The oversized kitchen with so much functional space is perfect for the large family gatherings, entertaining or as a facility for a special event.

Access to the back deck is from the dining room, the lounge and one of the self-contained rooms.

The large back deck looks out over an expansive lawn.

Looking out from the back deck is an expansive lawn area, ideal for kids playing or a marquee set up for that birthday party or wedding.

Advertisement

With about 2.6ha of land it provides a wide open rural lifestyle with room for animals to enjoy.

Because of its substantial proportions and its proximity to Dannevirke township, the McVeighs feel it would suit someone who needs or wants a lot of space, have some animals, would like to run their own business or just work from home.

For further property details including 2D and 3D tours and video follow the open2view link. https://www.nz.open2view.com/properties/482136.

The property is being marketed by Bec Adie of Harcourts Dannevirke.