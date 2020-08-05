Federated Farmers is saying the Resource Management Act is broken and no longer fit for purpose.

"What started off as a relatively simple, one-stop-shop piece of legislation formed 30 years ago to promote sustainable development and environmental protection has been chewed over so much it is no longer recognisable," says Feds resource management spokeswoman Karen Williams.

"The RMA has become unwieldy and cripplingly expensive. It creates huge hurdles for development and economic wellbeing, and struggles to provide the environmental outcomes everyone wants, including addressing cumulative effects."

Federated Farmers supported, and participated in, the full review of the RMA commissioned by the Government last November. The review panel, led by Tony Randerson QC, were excellent to engage with, Karen says.

"We are a little mystified why the Government is pushing ahead as we speak with changes to the RMA when they've admitted a fundamental overhaul of the legislation is overdue."

Federated Farmers' preference is for resource management legislation to remain within one statute, and more importantly that it sticks with its core "effects-based" principles.

"We must retain the existing requirement to balance economic, cultural, social and environmental outcomes so the legislation can deliver what Kiwis need going forward in a very different world."

Water storage, and positive action on the groundwork such as restoration and enhancement of wetlands, are just two examples of environmental win/wins that are being impeded by the RMA as currently written and implemented, Karen says.

"Federated Farmers will work through the details of the review panel's report and we look forward to working alongside the Government to find a better way to provide for the sustainable development of the nation's resources for the betterment of all New Zealanders."

DairyNZ is backing changes to the act to lower compliance costs for farmers, increase efficiency and improve environmental outcomes.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says a comprehensive reform of the RMA is long overdue.

"The RMA has become too unpredictable and inefficient for applicants. Farmers will be keen to see this reform deliver a process which is faster, simpler and less costly," he says.

"Potentially replacing the RMA with two separate pieces of legislation for environment and planning makes a lot of sense and will deliver better outcomes for farm environments, which face different issues than our urban counterparts.

"The proposal for each region to put forward a combined development plan has some merit. A regional view could support better decision-making on issues such as the appropriate use of land to lock up carbon and the opportunities to support land use flexibility through new irrigation. We are asking all political parties to reflect seriously on these recommendations and work quickly on achieving meaningful reform in the next term of Parliament."