Thanks to the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday August 19 is a unique chance for locals to hear all the registered candidates standing for the Wairarapa and Ikaroa Rawhiti seats in the upcoming election.

Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce executive putting final details together for Meet-the-Candidates meeting in Dannevirke August 19. Suresh Patel, Terry Hynes, Hamish Illsley, Stephanie Buckeridge.

The meeting, in The Hub, starts at 6pm with five-minute speeches from each of the six Wairarapa candidates. This will be followed by five-minute speeches from the four Ikaroa Rawhiti Maori seat candidates.

The speaking order will be balloted prior to the meeting.

There will be question time after the speeches and the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce would like written questions sent to dvkechamber@gmail.com by 5pm Friday August 14.

These will have priority over any later written questions which will be accepted up to the start of the meeting. There will be two minutes given to speakers to answer the question.

There is a meet and greet with supper after the meeting so those who still may have a question can seek a response.

Candidates for the Wairarapa seat:

1. Labour – Kieran McAnulty

2. National – Mike Butterick

3. ACT – Roger Greenslade – Jack Phillips will stand in for Roger who is a candidate in the Manawatū.

4. Greens – Celia Wade-Brown

5. Conservative – Warren Butterworth

6. NZ First – Ron Mark

Candidates for the Ikaroa Rawhiti seat:

1. Labour -Meka Whaitiri

2. Greens – Elizabeth Kerekere

3. Maori Party – Heather Tea Au Skipworth

4. The Outdoors Party – Kelly Thurston.