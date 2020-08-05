Dannevirke Fire Chief Peter Sinclair was delighted to receive a cheque for $1000 from Property Brokers on Wednesday August 5 as part of the real estate company's distribution of proceeds from the Race To The Brewery event held before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Normally the proceeds go to the Relay For Life Cancer Appeal and quite a proportion went in that direction but this year it was decided by the company to contribute $1000 to each local fire service within the region, along with money for the hospices and teenage scholarships.

Fire Chief Peter Sinclair said he was delighted to receive the money which will probably go towards equipment like fire helmet lights but that will depend upon the decision of the 32 volunteers in the Dannevirke service.