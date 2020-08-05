Dannevirke Art Society is again gearing up for its annual members' exhibition, but this year it will be its 60th exhibition.

Members are motivated to make this Diamond Exhibition a special event.

As well as being a milestone for the art society, it is also its main fundraiser for the year.

With the high cost of running an exhibition members are busy raising money through various means and members of the public are welcome at these fundraising events.

A garage sale is being held on Sunday from 10am till 2pm at the Art Studio, 30 McPhee St, located at the rear of the Spinners and Weavers Cottage.

Apart from the wide range of donated goods for sale, artworks that hang within the studio are always for sale and make a special gift.

On Sunday August 16 a sweet and savoury loaf competition will be held and judged at the studio.

Society members say these afternoons are great fun.

The $5 entry fee provides a hot drink and tastings of the goodies supplied by members.

The public is invited to go along and take a friend, stay for the auction and buy some raffle tickets.

The annual art exhibition will be held in October in the Produce Hall at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

Opening night is Friday October 9 when entry is $5 a head and the exhibition running through to Sunday October 18, during which time entry is free.

The Dannevirke woodturners group is involved in the exhibition as are local schools.

Artworks are over a variety styles and mediums, and visitors will be amazed at the talent of local artists.

This Diamond Exhibition will be a real celebration.