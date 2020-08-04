

One lane is blocked on State Highway 2, near Pukehou, following a crash.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash that occurred near Te Aute College about 8.15am on Wednesday.

A St Johns Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured during the crash.

One patient with moderate injuries and another with minor injuries were treated.

One ambulance was sent to the scene.

"The northbound lane is currently blocked." a police spokeswoman said. "Please take care as you approach this area of SH2."

