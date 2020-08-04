The 64th Annual Fryer Cup music competition looked a little different this year as the Covid-19 impact was felt. The House choirs were not included in this year's competition, however more than 90 individual students were involved in solo performances, duets, group performances and compositions.

Guest judges Peter Charlton-Jones and Kent Thompson said they were in awe of the performances. Peter, having been involved with the school previously, said, "It's great to see the music tradition continuing at Central Hawke's Bay College."

Kent said he was impressed by the amazing talent on display and loved the way that all students encouraged one another.

Results:

Advertisement

Sue Thelwall Cup - Junior Girls' Vocal: Leah Bibby (F)

Chris Bird Cup - Junior Boys' Vocal: Eden Lambert and Benjamin Berry (G)

Jocelyn Anderson Cup - Senior Girls' Vocal: Paige Dominikovich (F)

Helen MacDonald Cup - Senior Boys' Vocal: Ethan Andersen (C)

Kitto Cup - Senior Vocal Duet: Abby O'Kane and Mikaela Anderson (F)

Jensen Cup - Junior Piano Solo: Jemma Nesbit (C)

White Cup - Senior Piano Solo: Emma Dunderdale (H)

Mojel Pupil Cup - Open Piano Duet: Emma Giddens and Holly Giddens (F)

Advertisement

Sloan Family Trophy - Junior Guitar Solo: Jehoshua Monegro (H)

Connor Cup - Senior Guitar Solo: David Howard (H)

Fletcher Cup - Junior Instrumental Solo: Jehoshua Monegro (H) and Benjamin Berry (G)

Peter Armstrong Cup - Senior Instrumental Solo: Ethan Andersen (C)

Heather Burns Trophy - Open Instrumental Duet: Zak Cadman Christall (H) and Blake Giles-Fisher (F)

Waipukurau District Brass Band Challenge Cup - Brass Solo - Mitsuki Watanabe (G)

Advertisement

Prefects Cup- Open Ensemble: Ethan Andersen (C), Jobe Grant (F), Carlo Ruddlesden (C) and David Howard (H)

Joyce Hayden Memorial Cup - Most Individual Points: Benjamin Berry (G)

Best Performance of an Original Composition: Jobe Grant (F)

Jenny Ellison Trophy - Overall House Points: Freyberg