Dr Pauline Teong is a new face at the Tukituki Medical Centre in Waipukurau, and says she couldn't be happier with her decision to work - and hopefully soon live - in Central Hawke's Bay.

Originally from Singapore, Dr Teong graduated with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from National University of Singapore in 2000.

"After a year of intense internship, I did surgical training for five years [two years in the UK] and have a post-graduate degree in Master of Surgery from the National University of Singapore.

"In 2006, I decided to change my path and became an emergency doctor. I was in charge of a private emergency centre in Singapore for two years, before coming to New Zealand in December 2013, where I worked in a Hastings urgent care clinic for six years. During this time, I became a Fellow of the Royal New Zealand College of Urgent Care and was in charge of urgent care where I was working."

Dr Teong says once in Hawke's Bay she "decided to explore" to decide where she would like to base her own clinic.

"We really wanted to stay in Hawke's Bay. It has it all, sun, sea, mountains and everything in between.

"I looked at rural practices including Wairoa, which I decided was too far to travel. When I came to Central Hawke's Bay I found it wonderful. I felt at home here."

Dr Teong and her husband Michael - a German-born Master of Computer Science - have two children who attend school in Hastings.

"Ideally we want to move to Central Hawke's Bay, to a property with some land for our dogs and potentially other pets, but within commuting distance to Hastings where the children are at school.

"I have developed an interest in gardening, something I didn't have a chance to do in Singapore as there people live in high-rise buildings. Gardening was such a novelty and I really enjoy it. It's what I do in my spare time as well as being involved in church activities.

"I have felt very welcomed by CHB people, everyone is so nice here and it's easy to strike up a conversation."

Dr Teong has special interests in women's health and paediatrics.

"Every year I train in different fields and learn different technologies to keep myself up to date. I want to make my clinic accessible via phone, video and face to face consults. Patients can book into my clinic and state which they prefer."

For more information phone the Tukituki Medical Centre, (06) 858 7767.