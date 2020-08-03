An emotional harm payment was imposed in Dannevirke District Court on the owner of a dog that attacked a newspaper deliverer.

Brendan Kenneth Goodall pleaded guilty to a charge of owning a dog that attacked a person.

Prosecuting in behalf of Tararua District Council Joelle Avery sought an order for payment of solicitor's fees and a service fee as well as emotional harm reparation.

Medical costs were not sought as these were covered by ACC.

However, recovery of $200, the cost of a tramping trip the victim had paid for but was unable to take because of her injuries, was also sought.

Judge Stephanie Edwards said she was able to order emotional harm reparation rather that imposing a fine.

"You were the owner of a dog that attacked a person in January," Judge Edwards said to Goodall.

"The victim was delivering newspapers. The dog, Sam, was in the front yard with you and your partner. Sam ran up to the deliverer and bit her on the leg above her ankle. You administered first aid and called an ambulance. The victim had to undergo surgery."

Judge Edwards said Sam was immediately impounded and had since been destroyed.

"While the victim's injury costs were covered by ACC, she has consequently suffered, in particular that she had to cancel her tramping trip. You have offered to pay emotional harm to the victim."

Judge Edwards ordered Goodall to pay $500 for emotional harm, $250 in solicitor's fees and $115 service fee.