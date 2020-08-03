CHB Police executed a search warrant at a McLean Terrace address last week in relation to the distribution and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

As a result of the search, a 38-year-old male has been arrested and held in custody to appear in Hastings District Court facing charges in relation to possession and the sale of methamphetamine.

CHB Police officer in charge Sergeant Neil Baker said, "This drug is causing considerable harm within our community and Police will continue to target those who see the sale of the drug as a source of income, targeting vulnerable people."

A recent incident where a child was struck by a car at the intersection of Ruataniwha Street and Porangahau Rds in Waipukurau has led police to remind motorists to drive with caution, especially around times when children are going to and from schools.

"In this case the child was not injured, thankfully, but it's a timely reminder that children can be fast and unpredictable and drivers need to be aware."

Police are calling for information after public toilets in Waipukurau were vandalised on Thursday night/early Friday morning last week. The toilets at A'Deane Park, the Green Patch and Bogle Brothers' Esplanade were covered with graffiti and the fittings were smashed, leaving them unusable.

Reports of motorists being targeted by a driver or drivers on the roads around Takapau and Norsewood at night are being investigated. Anyone who has witnessed or been involved in an incident is asked to contact Police.

Vigilance is also being urged around the area of Longrange Rd after a recent burglary and a second incident where a property owner was confronted and a knife produced. The alleged offenders fled after police were called.

An increase in "boy racer" activities is being reported on rural roads, with drivers doing burnouts. Police ask that these incidents are reported and that witnesses take number plate details. Rural mailboxes have also been targeted with several on rural Takapau roads being set alight.

Last week's Central Hawke's Bay District Court session led to warrants for arrest for James Stewart, Ryan Lyall Wallace and Te Paea Watene.

Any information about these cases can be passed on to Police by phoning the non-emergency number, 105, or in case of emergency phone 111.