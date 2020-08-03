Fog which disrupted some air services and spread across Hawke's Bay on Tuesday is likely to be repeated tonight and tomorrow morning, according to national weather agency MetService.

Air New Zealand media staff in Auckland reported fog in Napier has caused some services through Hawke's Bay Airport to be delayed or disrupted, including one turned-back while in the air.

Flight NZ5025 Auckland to Napier had returned to Auckland and passengers have been rebooked on a later flight.

Two other flights to Napier had minor delays but the fog had lifted and all services were operating by 10am.

Advertisement

While particularly dense in some areas, and spreading across Napier and Hastings, it appeared to have caused few other problems.

Police were unaware of any crashes or other road incidents in the region during the fog.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said from Wellington the fog was expected to clear by the "middle of the day", assisted by an easterly.

The minimum temperature in Napier overnight had been 2 degrees Celsius and with moisture in the air it was "the classic recipe" for fog, he said.

Fog has affected some other airports in recent days, with flights in and out of Dunedin yesterday morning among those disrupted.