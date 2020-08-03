Property Brokers' Hawke's Bay might be small, but it packs a punch.

Property Brokers has approximately 10 per cent of the branches in the Hawke's Bay region, but 35 per cent of the top 20 realtors in NZ.

It is a company which is "truly invested" in the community and it has the awards to show for it, says Hawke's Bay/ Gisborne regional manager Joe Snee.

The Property Brokers national 'top 20' awards, which consist of more than 70 branches throughout provincial New Zealand and more than 700 staff, took place on July 24.

Snee said seven out of the top 20 agents nationwide were based in Hawke's Bay, including the number one agent based in Central Hawke's Bay.

The top 20 is for all NZ Property Brokers agents across residential, rural, lifestyle and commercial.

"The awards are given on the basis of number of sales and commission," Snee said.

"Matt [Matt Oliver-Waipukurau branch] was the number one agent. He's been with Property Brokers for five years and has been number one third for the year running," with the remaining six winners tenure with the company ranging from 13 to 24 years.

"We have been in Hawke's Bay for 24 years and this [the awards] to me shows how embedded we are in Hawke's Bay and its future as a community," he said.

"We are a proudly provincial company and only operate in regional New Zealand because we believe it's the best place to be."

The Property Brokers award winners with the regional manager.

Across Hawke's Bay the real estate company has 150 employees including 90 agents.

"Our people care about their communities and ensure we are involved as much as we can. We always put our customers first and at the heart of all we do," Snee said.

"We are truly invested in the community."

SIDEBAR: The Hawke's Bay award winners-

Matt Oliver- Waipukurau [1]

Jason Whitaker and David Scapens- Hastings [5]

Jane Hamilton- Waipukurau [6]

Ronnie Turner- Ahuriri [12]

Shaun Tong- Hawke's Bay Lifestyle [13]

Sue Walters and James Stanford- Havelock North [16]

Chris McIntyre- Greenmeadows [17]