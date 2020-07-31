Hawke's Bay is poised to welcome August with a mainly fine and warm weekend weather.

However, MetService meteorologist Tui Mcinnes said there's a slight possibility of rain, most likely later on Saturday or Sunday, but it will be "a fleeting affair".

Overnight temperatures will drop to the mid-single digits.

Napier, Hastings and Wairoa will be 15C on Saturday and Sunday and Waipukurau will be 13C on Saturday and 14C on Sunday.

The coming week is also set to be fine with some cloud and temperatures in the mid-teens throughout.

Towards the middle of the week temperatures will rise slightly to 15C to 17C throughout the region.

The month of July has met averages in Hawke's Bay, Mcinnes said.

The average temperature for the month of July was 9C which was right on average he said.

Hawke's Bay will lean drier in August. Image / WeatherWatch / IBM

There were more dry days than days with rain and the total rainfall for Napier was under 60mm, lower than average he said.

A wet day is defined as a day which receives more than 1mm of rain and Napier had 11 wet days this month.

Looking ahead, WeatherWatch says the month will kick off with some big high pressure systems.

"On top of that we do have a couple of areas of low pressure from the Tasman Sea that should produce areas of rain in the north and west of both islands.

However, the North Island's east coast will tend to be drier.

Long range data from IBM shows that eastern and northern parts of the country will be leaning drier than western and southern parts which lean wetter over the next three months.

It also shows that the next three months look to lean warmer than average by a degree or so in most regions.