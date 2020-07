A lane is blocked following a two-car crash on Evenden Road in Hastings.

Police were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

The crash is in the vicinity of the Percival Road and the Hawke's Bay Expressway and Evenden Road roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said traffic management is in place and motorists should avoid the area.

Traffic may build up due to school and commuter traffic at this time of day.

There are no reports of injuries.