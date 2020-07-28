A 38-year-old man faces multiple charges after a pursuit in which a car was driven at speeds estimated at well over 60km/h in the narrow lane between lines of cars parked outside a tangi in suburban Napier on Tuesday night.

Police said the pursuit started about 8.25pm when "a vehicle of interest" failed to stop for Police in the vicinity of Geddis Ave and Lister Cr, Maraenui.

The driver was taken into custody about 5 minutes later after the dark hatchback with the words "East Coast" emblazoned across the back stopped on rural Riverbend Rd, near The Loop.

Followed by a single police with red and blue flashing lights, it had passed through several Maraenui streets, including narrow Wordsworth Cr, between Masefield and Geddis avenues and where cars had been parked on both sides of the road, some straddling the kerb.

Advertisement

Police said the man faces charges including failing to stop for police and reckless driving and after a night in custody would be appearing in Hastings District Court on Wednesday.