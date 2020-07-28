The Food Basket CHB was established nearly three years ago with the aim of reducing food waste in the community.

For more than two years the organisation collected unsold product from local supermarkets and food outlets, took donations of garden produce and goods from local suppliers.

They then distributed it free to walk-in clients at the old Waipukurau Plunket Rooms and also took the food on road-trips to points in Waipawa, Takapau and Porangahau to hand out.

Food Basket co-ordinator Mel King says, "We've loved every minute of it, food brings people together."

Then Covid-19 hit and everything had to change, and quickly.

"How we used to do things became a casualty of Covid.

"People couldn't come to a pick-up point. Our sessions stopped, but the donated food was still coming and we had to find new ways to share it.

"We had to decide straight away what to do. We formed a bubble between just a handful of us to deliver food to people's gates."

The small crew delivered to an average of 250 families a week during lockdown, peaking at 350 families.

"It was a privilege to be sharing out food as our streets were empty and the towns were quiet," says Mel.

"We are proud to have provided more than 3000 food parcels during that lockdown period.

"Many of us have experienced hardship. Financial challenges sometimes mean facing food poverty, which impacts every part of our lives. During the lockdown we were united in facing difficulties accessing affordable and nutritious food.

"Many are also facing financial hardship due to drought. Times are tough and the number experiencing food poverty is steadily growing nationwide. It is estimated that 20 per cent of New Zealanders are facing severe food insecurity.

"A good thing to come out of this is organisations joining together to create solutions. We were part of a co-ordinated community response and it felt good, although we were so head-down, bum-up at the time it was hard to see the bigger picture!"

In the bigger picture - at a national level - plans are in the pipeline to bring communities, producers, retailers and government together with the common goal of ending hunger in New Zealand.

Mel says, " We are really excited to engage fully with this kaupapa. How this might look locally is with neighbours watching out for each other ... ask if they would like some support or share your Food Basket with them.

"We welcome any food donations – one person's glut of grapefruit is another's sought-after delicacy.

"We would love to hear your baking tips and bottling secrets. Share your skills."

Covid-19 has changed the way The Food Basket works. They now put people on a list and make up packages, to be collected from the Food Basket sites in Waipukurau, Waipawa, Takapau and Porangahau on set days. It's easy to go on a list - volunteers just take a first name and a contact number.

The Food Basket CHB is a community treasure, Mel says.

"Our core activity is food rescue and we collect food from far and wide to distribute in CHB. The more food we can source, grow and share to our community, the stronger we will be.

"We welcome everyone's input. We need and value volunteers: sorters, collectors, growers, organisers, helpers, knitters, bakers. Everyone has something to contribute. Come and see us."

The Food Basket CHB

Where: The Food Basket HQ - CHB Community Rooms Waipukurau (behind the library).

When: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11am-2pm.

What: Sign up for a weekly box of food, have a cuppa and a chat, drop off donations, volunteer.

Plus: Satellite sessions – Waipawa, Takapau, after-hours options also available from the mobile pantry – Monday at Waipawa, Wednesday at Waipukurau.

Find us on Facebook – The Food Basket CHB (via Messenger) or contact Mel – 027 334 4039