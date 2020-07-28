Dannevirke's Elske Centre hosted a highly successful Pink Ribbon morning tea yesterday with around 45 guests attending.

Many of the guests were Elske Centre clients and volunteers, with Tararua mayor Tracey Collis, deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber and Cr Alison Franklin among the special guests.

It was an occasion to remember those who have been affected by breast cancer but also a time to enjoy the company of others, a beautiful morning tea - complete with pink cupcakes - and a time of laughter.

There was an abundance of food at the Elske Centre's Pink Ribbon morning tea.

Elske Centre programme manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd was delighted with the turnout for this special Breast Cancer Foundation fundraising event and extended a warm welcome.

"We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. We are there for them to provide solidarity.

"Kia kaha, be strong and we can get through anything.

"You all know that there is support out in the community so reach out for it."

Elske Centre Programme Manager Lynne Ellingham-Boyd with Cancer Society Supportive Care Co-Ordinator Cherie Rissetto with mastectomy cushions donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Cancer Society Supportive Care Co-Ordinator Cherie Rissetto accepted a basket of mastectomy pillows that were made by Elske Centre volunteer Felicity Garrett and were donated by the Elske Centre to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

"I am very grateful for these beautiful pillows for our cancer patients, they will be appreciated."

The centre had received a large number of items from the Breast Cancer Foundation to be given out as spot prizes and these provided plenty of entertainment, particularly the booby prizes.

Money raised from the morning tea will be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation.