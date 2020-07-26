

After a warm weekend, temperatures will remain steady throughout the week in Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said cold mornings and mild daytime temperatures will be the theme for the week.

"After fine conditions on Saturday and Sunday, Napier and Hastings can expect a fine day on Monday, with a frosty start and patches of light winds and cloud forming along the coastal regions," she said.

"Temperatures will remain pretty mild, in the mid-teens."

Hastings is expected to reach a low of zero degrees on Monday night, while Napier is set to reach a low of 1C, with highs of 14C expected in both areas.

"Looking ahead for the coming days, the overnight lows will hang around the mid-single digits," Makgabutlane said.

"And the week will bring largely clear and calm conditions."

On Tuesday, Napier, Hastings and Waipukurau are expected to reach highs of 14C. Wairoa is expected to reach 15C with a low of 3C, while Mahia should get a high of 13C and a low of 8C.

Makgabutlane said there was not much chance of rain in the region in the coming week.

Overnight temperatures will begin to rise across Hawke's Bay throughout the week, with day time highs of between 14C and 17C in Hastings and Napier.