Loyal Dave Dobbyn fans have again come to the party to welcome the Kiwi music legend back to Hawke's Bay, with all tickets to a concert next month being sold out in just five hours.

The August 21 concert in Waipawa's Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre is the second of an eight-stop tour of mainly smaller centres.

It was announced on Thursday, and tickets went on sale at 9am on Friday.

Promoters said it was the first concert of the tour to sell out, as was also the case when Dobbyn performed in the town in 2016, and added a matinee concert to meet the demand.

The tightness of the schedule this time means a similar response is unlikely.

The theatre has a seating capacity of 344, and Waipawa a population estimated at 2170 last year.