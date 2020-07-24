The "Local Lockdown" exhibition which showed in Hastings after the Covid-19 lockdown is coming to Central Hawke's Bay Museum in its first post-lockdown exhibition.

"Local Lockdown" is a collection of work about what lockdown was like for 16 local artists and the wider effects it had on society as a whole.

The work which is exhibited was produced during the four-week lockdown meaning artists had to work with supplies they had on hand or adapt their work as they could not go out and buy more supplies.

One of the artists, Andy Heyward, who grew up in Waipawa and now lives in Haumoana, will open the exhibition on August 1 at 11am.

Before lockdown began, he had started a series of paintings about the heroic deeds of "El Haumoana".

"This was an idea of everyday actions being heroic and how the heroes we need are sometimes not the ones doing grand gestures but the ones doing the mundane and necessary.

"The Covid experience reinforced this idea - sayings like 'Stay home - Save lives' became a catch cry. Supermarket workers and truck drivers were praised and exalted.

"There was a renewed respect for stay-at-home mums and teachers. It gave a chance for people to reflect on what matters while being part of one big game of Go-Home-Stay-Home.

"My artwork is a reflection of these ideas and personified through El Haumoana - the greatest in all Aotearoa."

The exhibition previously ran at the Hastings City Gallery in its first post-lockdown exhibition and the museum collaborated with the gallery curator, Clayton Gibson, to bring it to CHB.

CHB Museum manager-curator Jana Uhlirova said it was an example of the value of having the exhibition space at the museum to expand the opportunity for local residents to enjoy the arts.

Gibson said it was great to work with other facilities to broaden the audience.

"This exhibition is an excellent showcase of local work and was very well received at Hastings City Art Gallery.

"I encourage Central Hawke's Bay people to take the opportunity to head along and see the breadth of talent we have in this region for themselves."

The exhibition will run until September 30.