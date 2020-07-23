Drum and bass act Shapeshifter will debut new music at their newly announced Hawke's Bay show.

The New Zealand five-piece have added another date to their tour, stopping for two consecutive nights at Black Barn, alongside two special guests.

A spokeswoman for the group said they are ready to entertain the Hawke's Bay crowd at the famous amphitheatre.

"We can't wait to kick off summer at the beautiful Black Barn, which is one of our favourite outdoor spots in Aotearoa," the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

"We are stoked to have our sister Ladi6 on the bill, as well as local legend B.M.C. And we can't wait to debut some tunes from our next LP."

Tickets for the show on Saturday, October 23 have sold out, while tickets are on sale now for the newly added date on Saturday, October 24.

Originating in Christchurch, the group are known for their live shows and blend of heavy soul with drum and bass.