Dannevirke businesses are right behind a Local Industry Careers Mini Expo being held at Dannevirke High School.

Tararua Rural Education Activities Programme (REAP) is organising the expo which co-ordinator Lynley Densham says has been well received.

"I've had a great positive response from employers who really want to engage with our young people and connect with the high school. They see this as being to everyone's advantage.

"When you break it down there is so many opportunities in Dannevirke and a number of large industries that a lot of people won't be aware of. There are definitely career choices in Dannevirke for everyone," Densham said.

Dannevirke High School principal Di Carter approached Tararua REAP regarding the idea of holding a careers expo.

REAP general manager Claire Chapman was keen to become involved and to provide all the help needed to get the project off the ground.

Driving the project for the school's part are deputy principal Matt Melvin and assistant principal Charlie Menzies.

Melvin says the expo isn't just for Dannevirke High School Year 11 to 13 students, it is also open to Totara College, Te Tura Kaupapa o Tāmaki nui-a-Rua and Correspondence School Year 11 to 13s.

Menzies said this was the first time in a very long while since the school has hosted a careers expo.

"The key to this is that the expo is not just about Dannevirke High School, it's about all young people in the district and the possibility of local employers giving them jobs here."

She said the school was trying to collaborate with employers so it could produce workers with the skills they need.

"There are employment opportunities at various businesses that many students aren't aware of and this expo will get this message through to students. It's also a real opportunity for businesses to show what they have to offer."'

Menzies said there was a frustration among businesses at the number of young people who leave Dannevirke to find jobs in other places as local employers need staff.

"It's also hard for our kids to know what's available locally."

Melvin said the school was looking to facilitate a way of meeting the needs of employers and gain a better understanding of what those needs are.

"It's also part of a bigger drive to enhance the school's vocational aspect that it can deliver to students."

Melvin hoped the expo could become an annual or even biannual event.

Among the businesses so far who will be attending the expo are Barraud St Health Centre, police, Tararua Alliance/Downers, Tararua District Council, Alliance Meat Processors, Kiwi Lumber, MCI and Associates, Aon, Scanpower, KB Ford, Lancaster Tractors, Vet Services and Westpac Agri.

There will also be representatives of the training providers Primary ITO, MITO and Early Childhood New Zealand.

Densham said there were still a number areas not covered, such as the building, motor, engineering, plumbing and electrical trades, and the real estate, transport, farming, hospitality, beauty, hairdressing or retail industries.

Any businesses wishing to be part of the careers expo can contact Lynley Densham at REAP: office@tararuareap.co.nz or phone 374 6565.

The expo will be held in the Dannevirke School Hall on Wednesday August 12 from 5pm until 7pm.