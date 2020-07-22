Book lovers flocked to Dannevirke Town Hall yesterday for the first day of the 31st Dannevirke Host Lions annual book sale.

Prospective buyers were lining up outside the doors two hours before the sale started at 9am.

With between 20,000 and 25,000 books for sale along with puzzles, games, magazines CDs, DVDS and LPs the book sale is a major event that attracts buyers from afar.

People had travelled from Wellington and Napier and Hastings to bag a bargain.

With books that are practically new selling for $2, and those that are more well read selling for just $1, many people consider it well worth the journey.

One self-confessed avid reader had travelled down from Mahia, leaving home at 3am that morning to arrive as the sale just before the doors opened.

Book sale co-ordinator Barbara Ferguson said around 160 people crowded into the Town Hall as soon as the doors opened, double last year's number.

Keen readers browse the vast array of books on offer at the Dannevirke Host Lions book sale which started yesterday.

At midday yesterday Ferguson said the first three hours of the sale had gone wonderfully well.

"It's really good shopping. People have been starved of book sales as there haven't been any because of the Covid lockdown."

As in past years Lions will run a raffle to boost funds and local pianists Judy Kernaghan, Elaine Swanney, Helen Carver and Glenys Scott will provide entertainment.

Last year's book sale raised around $15,000 and it is hoped this year's fundraiser will be just as successful.

Money raised goes to the community to support groups such as Elske Centre, IDEA Services, the Hearing Association and St John and the health shuttle.

A donation will also be made to the new children's hospital in Wellington to build a playscape which will help children's post-operative recovery.

The book sale will continue daily till Sunday, with the doors open between 9am and 5pm each day until Saturday and from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.