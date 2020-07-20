

Three people were injured in two separate crashes in Hawke's Bay overnight.

Emergency services, including two fire trucks and an ambulance, responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 51, near Awatoto, about 5.30pm on Monday.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance treated one person with moderate injuries at the scene.

Roughly three hours later, a vehicle crashed on State Highway 50, leaving two people injured.

Police, an ambulance and five fire trucks - two from Hastings, one from Ongaonga and two from Tikokino - were called to the crash, near Maraekakaho, about 8.25pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent and a person with moderate injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Another person sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.