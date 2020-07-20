Dannevirke's Merrylees Hotel proprietors Nicola and Dan Phillips wanted to do something for the farmers of Tararua.

Not only had they been hit with the drought but Covid-19 had also taken its toll.

They had heard about drought shouts in other areas, but had not heard of any local ones.

They decided they needed some support to put one on. Readily agreeing were Jim Hewitt from Hewitts Motorcycles and John Phillips from Bridgestone Tyres.

After tapping into their customer databases they sent out nearly 180 invitations for an event at the Merrylees.

The invitation was "to come and have time out off the farm and to have a good old natter and possibly even win a prize".

Nicola says farmers are very isolated and it is good therapy to meet others and catch up on the latest.

Other sponsors came on board including John Shannon of The Meat Company who supplied and cooked the sausages and John Ashworth of Junction Wines who donated a vintage reserve pinot noir.

More than 100 farmers took up the invitation, filling the Merrylees and creating a great atmosphere.

MC Bernie Walsh said it was fitting to recognise the district's farmers because "when times are hard the cockies see us through".