Dannevirke's food banks, operated by St Vincent de Paul and the Salvation Army, are again set to benefit from the generosity of Tararua people.

In 2018 Alan and Eileen Holmes came up with the idea of donating their winter fuel payment that was included in their national superannuation to buy food for the food banks.

Such was the success of the scheme in its first two years they have decided to run it again this year.

"Seniors receive an extra allowance from May 1 to the end of September for heating," Alan Holmes said.

Advertisement

This amounts to around $800 a couple.

"We didn't need the extra money so we thought why not redirect it to those who need it."

This will be the third year the scheme has run.

"This has been really well supported with people donating either all or some of the extra payment. It all adds up and it all helps," Alan said.

Last year $2000 was raised and this paid for a large supply of groceries.

"The scheme has gone from strength to strength."

New World owner Bruce Jenkins is a keen supporter of the food banks and said he would be happy to be involved in the initiative.

New World is currently running a scheme whereby customers can fill a paper bag with grocery items which would then be donated to the food banks.

Advertisement

Dannevirke's food bank organisers are greateful to Alan and Eileen for orgnising the scheme and to the many people who have made donations to it.

In the meantime Alan and Eileen Holmes would like to hear from anyone willing to make a donation to the food bank scheme.