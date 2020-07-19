

The assault of two ambulance officers attending a patient at City Medical, Napier, is "unacceptable behaviour", says Napier City Council's mayor.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said it was "incredibly disappointing" to hear of the assault which occurred on Friday night at approximately 11.15pm.

"Behaviour such as this is unacceptable at any time, against any member of our community, let alone emergency service workers in the course of their duties," Wise said.

"I ask that anyone who has any information provides this to the police to assist with tracking the man down."

On Sunday police said no arrests had been made in relation to the assault and enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Napier City Council's deputy mayor Annette Brosnan wants to ensure people that Napier is a safe city to live and work in, following thefts and assault in the space of a week. Photo / File

Deputy mayor Annette Brosnan is hoping the alleged offender is caught soon.

"I hope police catch the offender, and we are going to do everything we can to help," Brosnan said.

"People deserve to feel safe at work and at medical facilities. What happened to the officers is never okay.

"Napier is a safe place to live and work in, it's a shame a few individuals give Napier such bad publicity. The council has made significant investments and safety improvements in the city, including installing CCTVs, to ensure people feel safe."

The Napier City Council has the following programmes and initiatives in place in Napier with a focus on safety - the CBD Street Management programme, funding the Napier Safety Trust to operate a number of CCTV cameras in different locations across the city, the Safer Napier programme which involves collaboration with 43 partner agencies and has identified family harm as one of its focus areas.

Two St John's officers were assaulted on the job, the alleged offender is still at large. Photo / File

The assault happened on Friday night at approximately 11.15pm, Brendon Hutchinson, St John territory manager said in a statement provided to Hawke's Bay Today.

One ambulance officer was in the back of the ambulance treating a patient when a male entered the back of the vehicle and became aggressive.

The second paramedic returned from the medical centre and together they managed to get the assailant out of the vehicle.

The assailant then entered the front of the ambulance, smashing the front windscreen and hurling equipment at the ambulance officers.

The ambulance officers were shoved and bruised (one sustaining minor injuries) but they managed to drive away and alert ambulance communications and police about the situation.

The patient was uninjured and transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate (status 3) condition.

Both ambulance officers have been stood down from duties and are being supported through this difficult situation.

Hutchinson said the act was "unacceptable".

"They have endured an horrific ordeal while on duty to help others," he said.

"Assaults against paramedics and any other emergency service workers are unacceptable at any time and in any situation.

"We are supporting our ambulance officers while working with police and hope the assailant will be apprehended quickly."

St John takes very seriously the safety of its officers and has systems, alerts and supportive measures in place to ensure their security and well-being, he said.

"St John supports the private members bill, 'Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers Bill' and the introduction of tougher penalties for those who assault emergency workers."