The Environment Centre is calling on cyclists of all ages to help clean up the region's cycle trails.

It is hosting its first "Re-cycling" event on August 8 and is looking forward to combining a litter clean-up with the fun of getting about by bike.

"Hawke's Bay has more than 200km of cycle trails and I believe this is the first time they've had an organised clean-up," says Sustainable Backyards coordinator Jake Brookie.

It is easy to take part. Simply bike along the trails at your own pace from your own starting place, stopping to pick up rubbish on the way. Stop by Pakowhai Regional Park's carpark between 2pm-4pm and the Environment Centre's Waste Warriors will sort and recycle the rubbish with you.

"It's a great opportunity to learn more about how to recycle," Jake says.

The idea to combine bins and bikes came from new Environment Centre Hawke's Bay general manager Richard Croad, who has been at the helm of the centre since late March.

He was expecting a challenge but certainly didn't expect a global pandemic. Being closed was "disruptive to customers and volunteers" but Richard adapted by "shuttling e-waste material to volunteers homes" for dismantling.

Now safely in level one, the Environment Centre is fully open on 1004 Karamu Rd and Richard is pleased to report that it is busier than ever.

Managing the Environment Centre isn't the first conservation role Richard has had. Since arriving back from the United States he has founded Predator Free Urban Hawke's Bay and distributed hundreds of free rat traps to homes across the Bay. When not increasing recycling and decreasing the rat population Richard is often found on his bike - the perfect inspiration for the centre's newest event.

• To register your interest in taking part please email sustainablebackyards@environmentcentre.org.nz or visit the Environment Centre Hawkes Bay's Facebook Page.