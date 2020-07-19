Book lovers will be flocking to Dannevirke Town Hall on Wednesday for the 31st Dannevirke Host Lions annual book sale.

Preparing for the sale has been a mammoth task for Lions club members, co-ordinator Barbara Ferguson said.

When the country went into lockdown because of Covid-19 the decision was made to cancel this year's big fundraiser but as alert level 1 approached, Lions had a change of mind and decided to go ahead with it.

"We had a lot less time to prepare for the sale so we really have been flat out," Ferguson said.

There are between 20,000 and 25,000 books for sale as well as puzzles and magazines.

"We have a great variety of books and this year a great selection of non-fiction books,"

Ferguson said.

There's a huge selection of cooking, gardening and craft books and the children's section has some beautiful books in perfect condition, Ferguson said.

Books that are practically new sell for $2 while those that are more well read sell for just $1.

Ferguson said members were very particular about sorting through the books and singling out exceptional publications and books that are out of print but are sought after.

"I look up on the internet to see what these special books sell for and then we halve the average internet price."

A popular section of the sale is one offering coffee table books.

This year one book that is sure to attract a lot of interest was published by Alister Taylor in 1976 entitled Goldie: His Life in Painting.

Ferguson said this year there is a massive music section filled with CDs, LPs, sheet music and biographies on musicians that span the centuries.

Lions members had a final sort out of books on Friday and today (Monday) begin the task of putting them out on the 80 trestle tables that are required.

As in past years Lions will run a raffle to boost funds and local musicians will provide entertainment.

Two Lions members will be stationed at the entrance and will be dispensing hand sanitiser.

Last year's book sale raised around $15,000 and it is hoped this year's fundraiser will be just as successful.

Money raised goes in to the community to support groups such as Elske Centre, IDEA Services, the Hearing Association and St John and the health shuttle.

A donation will also be made to the new children's hospital in Wellington to build a playscape which will help children's post-operative recovery.

The book sale begins on Wednesday at 9am and ends on Sunday.