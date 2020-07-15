Government borrowing, Covid-19, trade and Route 52 were just some of the hot topics Finance Minister Grant Robertson dealt with at a meeting in Dannevirke yesterday.

Around 60 to 70 people from a wide cross-section of the community turned out to hear what Robertson had to say.

"We as a country, and you as a district and town, have been through the most extraordinary period in our lifetime," he said.

"The first thing I need to say is thank you for being part of the team of five million,"

Robertson said New Zealand was in a relatively strong position compared to the rest of the world.

"You have all stayed home during Covid-19 lockdown and saved lives. That's been a genuine team effort. The sad thing is the world is not in the same position as we are."

He said it took six days for the number of global cases to rise from 10 million to 11 million and just four days to rise from 11 million to 12 million. Unfortunately the pandemic was growing, he said.

"Part of my job is to look at the global economy and the truth is we are in for a tough time for the rest of this year and into next year."

"There is no way we won't be affected so we need a plan that helps us to respond, recover and rebuild, and that's what the Government is doing."

Robertson said the Government's immediate response was to put significant resources into the health system.

"The response phase doesn't end there. The flow-in to part of that is managed isolation. We have had the odd little hiccup there but we have had nearly 30,000 good people come through and four idiots."

To help with the recovery phase the Government brought in the wage subsidy scheme.

"It was estimated that it would cost between $8 billion and $12 billion. The first phase cost $11 billion. It meant a large number of New Zealanders were supported."

Other measures saw the Government ensuring the country's produce continued to be exported.

"The Government contracted airlines to fly produce out, for which the exporters had to pay, and meant exports were sustained and in some cases performed better than they had been; for example kiwifruit, which had its best year for ages."

Robertson said a critical element in New Zealand's recovery was what could be done to help small businesses.

"We set up the cashflow loan scheme until the end of the year to help small businesses with rent, insurance and rates and we will continue to offer advice and support."

To help rebuild the economy it was vital to invest in skills and training, particularly in small places, he said.

The government had introduced free apprenticeships.

Robertson said it was vital for New Zealand to continue to build connections.

"One of the worst things we could do is to step away from trading opportunities. International connections are more important than ever."

During the question session, one of the issues raised was the loss of farmland to trees.

Robertson said it was important to carry on planting trees but they needed to be the right trees in the right place.

"The Government has introduced a 50-hectare limit on tree plantings. We want this to be on a small scale, but over and above that, primary production must be first and foremost. It's about getting the balance right,"

With the number of New Zealanders returning home the question was raised as to whether the Government was going to grow small towns or grow the cities to accommodate the influx.

"The Government does realise that it needs to put more money into the regions. So the best thing we can do is to generate jobs. New Zealanders will go where the jobs are, where there's affordable housing, good schools and health services and good infrastructure."

On the issue of Government borrowing, Robertson was asked how much the country would borrow.

"The budget set is over four years and in that time the Government will borrow $140 billion. We can borrow that and at 19 per cent of GDP we still have one of the lowest rates of debt. Ireland is of a similar size but has a rate of 40 per cent."



Mayor Tracey Collis raised the burning issue of Route 52, saying the council felt the matter was being passed back and forward between the New Zealand Transport Agency and the Progressive Growth Fund.

"We're not a flashy council, we are very prudent but we have a large roading network and a small ratepayer base. We have done a powerhouse of work in this. What more can we do?" she asked.

Robertson said the council may feel the issue was bouncing between the two agencies but it was a case of trying to find the best solution.