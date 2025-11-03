Tom Page, Hastings District Council manager of aquatics, sports and recreation, said the 2000-capacity event event sold out 10 days before it was held.

Tom Page, Hastings District Council manager of aquatics, sports and recreation, said the 2000-capacity event event sold out 10 days before it was held.

Ghosts, witches, goblins and creatures of fright descended on Spooky Planet for a Friday night of Halloween scares.

Tom Page, Hastings District Council manager of aquatics, sports and recreation, said the celebration at Splash Planet showed the venue can draw crowds for events outside of the summer season.

“The 2000 tickets to Spooky Planet sold out 10 days before and we were inundated with people trying to get tickets right up until opening,” Page said.

Not even a spell could magic up more tickets.

The 1900 people who turned up to the event had a great time enjoying all kinds of surprises and delights, he said.