“All the dry rides were themed for Halloween– Jungle Jeepers Creepers, the Graveyard Sandpit, Wonderland Mini-Golf with Queen of Hearts and Mad Hatter actors and the Splash Planet train became the Ghostland Express with zombie actors scaring passengers."
Other areas of the park housed a glow-in-the-dark disco, Spooky Hollow scare hall, and a trick-or-treat trail with 12 stations offering games and sweet treats.
“It was great to see the amazing fancy dress efforts from the community,” Page said.
“Splash Planet is a fabulous asset for Hawke’s Bay and the success of Spooky Planet shows the potential for it to engage and provide for the community outside of the summer season.
“One initiative beginning in March 2026, is the destination playground, which will see Tiny Town, Jungle Adventures Playground, Scented Garden, Fantasyland Express, Merry-Go-Round, Jungle Jeeps, and Wonderland Mini Golf opening beyond summer.”
He thanked staff and volunteers who made Spooky Planet such a success.