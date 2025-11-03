Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Spooky Planet sells out as Halloween crowds pack Splash Planet

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Tom Page, Hastings District Council manager of aquatics, sports and recreation, said the 2000-capacity event event sold out 10 days before it was held.

Tom Page, Hastings District Council manager of aquatics, sports and recreation, said the 2000-capacity event event sold out 10 days before it was held.

Ghosts, witches, goblins and creatures of fright descended on Spooky Planet for a Friday night of Halloween scares.

Tom Page, Hastings District Council manager of aquatics, sports and recreation, said the celebration at Splash Planet showed the venue can draw crowds for events outside of the summer season.

“The 2000

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save