Hawke's Bay's biggest food event is back.

The Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!) has shaken off its winter version's cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will return for its ninth year this spring.

More than 50 events featuring local and national chefs, winemakers and foodies will be scheduled across the region from November 6-15.

It's one of a number of events starting to confirm they will go ahead in the region over the next few months.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said he was "thrilled" to confirm the summer series.

"While it was the natural decision to cancel Winter F.A.W.C! this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were very sad about having to do so.

"However, we have had a lot of people asking whether the festival was going ahead for summer, which suggests the interest and desire to attend F.A.W.C! remains high."

Details are still being finalised ahead of the programme announcement in September but excitement is brewing among local restaurateurs, winemakers and festival goers, he said.

"We look forward to unveiling our programme of extraordinary culinary events and experiences in September, and cannot wait to see the region humming with events that celebrate Hawke's Bay food and wine once again."

The culinary festival is usually held twice-yearly and brings the best food and wine to the region with special guests. In 2019, 3341 people attended the events.