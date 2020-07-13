

Diversions are in place on State Highway 51, in Awatoto, following a car and campervan collision.

A police spokeswoman said the accident was reported at 10.29am on Tuesday, and the accident, just south of Napier, was between the cross roads of Marine Pde and Awatoto.

"The road is blocked at the collision site and traffic is being diverted."

The campervan involved in the motor vehicle accident on SH51 being towed away. Photo / Paul Taylor

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene but no one had been transported.

One person suffered moderate injures, and two people suffered minor injuries.

MORE TO COME