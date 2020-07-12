A drink-driver facing his seventh conviction appeared in Dannevirke District Court last week.

Appearing before Judge Keryn Broughton was Marvin Wright, of Dannevirke.

Counsel Nicola Graham told the court that while this was Wright's seventh offence, it was his first for seven years.

"However, on this occasion, his breath-alcohol level of 1294 was horrendously high," Graham said.

"This shows a deep-seated dependence on alcohol."

But she said Wright had made changes to his life and had sought help through counselling.

Judge Broughton said the summary of facts stated that on February 2 Wright was seen driving erratically on Route 52 at Pongaroa and was seen by police attempting to enter his driveway.

He told police he had "just had a few bottles of beer at the pub".

Judge Broughton said a report from Corrections stated Wright admitted he may have issues with alcohol.

"You have started counselling at the MASH Trust in Dannevirke and your counsellors say you are doing well. This is the first time you have attempted to undergo counselling."

Judge Broughton said Wright was employed in the forestry industry.

"Your colleagues say you are a really good worker and that's hard to find these days. A letter from your employers states they will continue to support you."

In sentencing Wright, the police felt the starting point should be 12 months' jail, but acknowledged the efforts Wright had made.

"You are a repeat offender and you were driving four times over the limit. You shouldn't have been anywhere near a steering wheel. Not only were you a danger to yourself but to other road users."

Judge Broughton disqualified Wright from driving for 18 months. She then sentenced him to six months' community detention and six months of intensive supervision.

He was ordered to undertake any counselling, treatment and programmes imposed by Corrections.

At an earlier court hearing, Simon John Nikora appeared before Judge Bruce Northwood on his first drink-driving offence.

His counsel, Alan Cressey, said Nikora offered no excuses.

His breath-alcohol level was 745. "He became involved in an altercation with a group of people who took exception to his driving and assaulted Nikora and his brother. They damaged the vehicle they were in and this was written off," Cressey told the court.

Judge Northwood described the incident as a case of rough justice.

"I think it would have been easier to have stayed home. It's a bit disappointing that at the age of 30 you are in court."

Judge Northwood fined Nikora $500 and $130 court costs. He was disqualified from driving for six months.