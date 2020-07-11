

More than 3500 people took to the ice at Hastings' temporary ice rink, despite a brief closure for bad weather.

The winter wonderland, set up by Hastings City Business Association (HCBA), saw people aged 4 to 65 get their skates on.

Association general manager Anita Alder said the ice rink in Heretaunga St attracted people from Hastings and beyond.

"The ice rink has been a huge success for Hastings CBD, with an overwhelmingly positive response from the public," she said.

"The ice rink has welcomed more than 3500 visitors, locally from Hastings, as well as across Hawke's Bay and nearby regions."

Alder added: "Nothing is locked in at this stage, but it was such a hit so we'll very likely get it back next year."

She said windy weather conditions in the first couple of days caused the only issues.

"This meant a closure of the rink for short periods to ensure the safely of customers," she said.

"But that has not detracted visitors from enjoying the rink, even in the colder times. We have heard copious amounts of laughter and seen people getting great joy from the experience."

The artificial ice rink, which was open to the public from July 1-10 had 97 per cent the same gliding capacity as natural ice.

The ice rink formed part of the broader "Who's Hastings" campaign to encourage people to explore the businesses within the city centre.

"The exact area was chosen to encourage the community back into the heart of our beautiful CBD, to enjoy all it has to offer," Alder said.

"A positive flow-on effect from the ice rink has been increased foot traffic to the area, and greater exposure to our existing 'Shop & Win'."