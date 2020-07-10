

One person is injured after a two-car crash that flipped an SUV on a busy road in Napier.

Firefighters and police were called to the crash on Hyderabad Rd, in the Napier suburb of Marewa, at about 11.04am on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

Police said the crash, outside the Hirepool Equipment Hire store, left one person with minor injuries.

The road was partially blocked, but traffic was still able to flow.

Two fire trucks were sent to the scene and provided road safety assistance.

Both cars were towed at 11.45am, according to police.

