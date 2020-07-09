The Farm at Cape Kidnappers has been voted the number one resort hotel in Australia and New Zealand - for the second consecutive year.

Travel & Leisure readers made their top choice in the publication's World's Best Awards 2020 this week.



The accolade is well timed for Cape Kidnappers' reopening on August 1.



"It has indeed been a challenging year for the hospitality industry, and to be named the number one resort in Australasia is just so uplifting," said Jay Robertson, chief operating officer of the family-owned business, Robertson Lodges.

In New Zealand, the country where the "luxury lodge" phenomenon was born, and the accommodation bar is set high, he said the honour says a lot about the guest experience at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers.

"We offer a personally tailored and genuine style of hospitality, and our guests really do come first. This is truly a heartfelt honour for the entire Robertson Lodges team."



He said the award should spark travel inspiration for New Zealanders as they begin to enjoy post-lockdown breaks and holidays "in their own beautiful backyard", and also for Australians who are hopeful for a transtasman bubble soon.

Advertisement

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers has scooped yet another award. Photo / Supplied

Since opening to acclaim in 2007, The Farm at Cape Kidnappers has set a benchmark for a relaxed and laid-back style of authentic luxury that is both quintessentially New Zealand, yet sophisticated and world-class.

"The property is a New Zealand icon and this heart-warming award recognition clearly shows that The Farm at Cape Kidnappers is much loved by guests from around the world."