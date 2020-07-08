Drivers in Hawke's Bay are being warned to be careful of black ice in the morning over the next few days as a snow flurry on Kaweka and Ruahine Ranges turns to a bitter freeze.

A snowfall warning for the Napier-Taupo Rd on Wednesday night didn't end up affecting the highway, but the Napier-Taihape, its hillier cousin, remains closed on Thursday morning.

Rangitikei District Council, which closed the road on Wednesday, said there was 3 to 4cm of snow along the road and temperatures were expected to drop causing icy conditions.

They remained hopeful of it opening by afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said temperatures dropped to 0.5 degrees Celsius in Te Haroto and Takapau overnight, while Napier (1.8C) had a rare cooler night than Hastings (2.2C).

Snow covering a bush-clad Ruahine Range on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's expected to get even cooler again on Friday night and into Saturday morning, down to 0C in Napier, as southwesterlies die off and fine weather ramps up the frost.

Ferris said while the Saturday morning sport could be icy, temperatures are expected to hit mid teens during the day, and could even hit 17C in Napier on Sunday as northwesters come through.