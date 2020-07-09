Did you know CAB Napier has a FREE Saturday lawyer clinic?

Citizens Advice Bureau Napier Saturday lawyer clinic will reopen on Saturday, July 18. The clinic closed just before lockdown so we are delighted to announce that we will again open our doors on Saturday mornings for anyone who wishes to get a free 10-minute consultation from one of Napier's lawyers.

Citizens Advice Bureau is a trusted place in the community for people to access reliable, accurate information that is relevant to issues in their lives.

When clients come to CAB, volunteer advisers are able to access legal information on a whole range of subject matters to help explain where people stand with the issues they have. Our service is delivered by highly trained volunteers. Sometimes though, a lawyer is helpful to give direction on the best course of action with the options available in particular cases. The CAB lawyer clinic is collaboration between law firms in Napier and CAB who work together to provide this valued service.

Advertisement

Lawyers from several law firms volunteer an hour of their time every Saturday morning and even if the question isn't relevant to their area of speciality they can still give trusted advice on any legal matter. Two CAB volunteers are also available on the Saturday morning to manage the lawyer clinic and assist with any supporting information required.

CAB is fortunate to have an excellent database with more than 27,000 organisations and services. The lawyer service is available 9.30am-10.30am every Saturday except public holidays from Saturday July 18.

CAB Napier has a FREE Justice of the Peace service

Justice of the Peace volunteers visit the bureau daily Monday to Friday to assist with witnessing any documentation or taking declarations. All the JPs are members of the Royal Federation of NZ Justices' Associations. Anyone can use their services. They are available at the bureau on Monday to Wednesday, 10am-noon and Thursday to Friday, 1pm-3pm. No appointment is necessary.

CAB Napier offers an online advocacy service

More and more government organisations request that you apply online these days and if you don't own a computer, or English isn't your first language then it can be a daunting task. This service has been set up to help anyone apply online with visas or passports and anything requiring a bit of know-how with online form filling. You will need to make an appointment to see Mike for this service so contact the bureau on 06 835 9664 to make an appointment.

New migrant service

CAB Napier provides a settlement support service to anyone new to Hawke's Bay. We can provide you with help to settle into the community. If you want to know more about the education system and finding the most suitable school to suit your needs, where to register for a doctor and how to access healthcare and so much more. Four times a year seminars are provided on various topics relevant to living in the Bay. The next presentation on preparing for civil emergencies by Rākei Ngaia emergency management adviser takes place on Wednesday, July 29 at 10.30am at the English Language Partners office, 45 Hastings St, Napier. There is no charge for this event and morning tea is provided. Anyone who wishes to secure a place should contact Jenny 027 835 7139

Advertisement

■ The Citizens Advice Bureau is a FREE impartial, confidential service open daily. July opening hours: Monday to Wednesday 9am-12.30pm. Thursday and Friday, 9am-4pm. From Saturday, July 18, Saturdays 9.30am-10.30am. August opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm and Saturdays 9.30am-10.30am. Tel: 06 835 9664. E: napier@cab.org.nz www.cab.org.nz or call free on 0800 367 222 or email anytime to napier@cab.org.nz. No appointment necessary. We are here to help and confidentiality is assured.