A man who died after the car he was driving left a road near Taradale late on Sunday night has been identified as 75-year-old John Rongotai Turipa, of Napier.

The name was released today as police continue to investigate the circumstances of a crash at near the Taradale end of Springfield Rd.

It was reported at 11.56pm after the car was discovered having left the road on a bend, and on Wednesday police said they were still trying to establish the movements of the man, the silver-coloured Nissan Bluebird car, and the time of the crash.

Police extended condolences to the family of the man and confirmed today the crash was still under investigation.

