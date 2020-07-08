There was a novel return to the nest for Napier MP Stuart Nash as he joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the last official business of her day in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

It was at the Springhill Addiction Treatment Centre in Napier, that Nash first became involved in labour, when born almost 53 years ago, as the near 120-year-old residential estate was in use as a Bethany maternity home.

Clearly into election mode, she and Nash were in the front seats along with Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri and Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

It left room for just two not from Parliament in new Hawke's Bay District Health Board chairman Shayne Walker and Hawke's Bay Addiction Centre Trust deputy chairman Tim Bevin, who has been associated for 35 of the 40 years since the trust bought the property in 1980.

On the go, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern swishes into her engagement at Napier's Springhill Addiction Treatment Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

As part of the Prime Minister's announcement of $32 million of support for new and improved existing alcohol and drug addiction recovery services over the next four years, the Government will provide funding for four more of the beds at the residential centre beside Nelson Park.