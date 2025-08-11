Advertisement
Napier’s Art Deco Trust moves house to War Memorial Women’s Rest rooms

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Art Deco Trust chairwoman Barbara Arnott and chief executive Jeremy Smith at the Art Deco Centre, the restored War Memorial Women's Rest rooms, which had been unused for 12 years after a failed earthquake risk assessment in 2013. Photo / Doug Laing

The Art Deco Trust has moved into its new century-old War Memorial Women’s Rest rooms home in Napier, buoyed by acclaim from international visitors.

Featuring the annual Art Deco Festival each February, Napier Art Deco is among the top 10% of attractions worldwide in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

