A two-try comeback put Otago back in the game at 20-14 behind at halftime, but the Magpies, after a period of hard-pressed defence in their own territory, extended the lead near the hour mark with a try to hooker Jacob Devery, again converted by Godfrey.
Otago scored a converted try a minute from the end, but the game ended when the home side knocked the ball on in the backs while trying to run the ball in their own half.
The Magpies start early favourites to win the third-round game on Saturday night at McLean Park, Napier against North Harbour, who have lost both their games.
The match of the round will be between unbeaten sides Bay of Plenty and Canterbury in Tauranga on Saturday afternoon, while the Magpies play Canterbury in Napier on August 22.
Last year in Albany, North Harbour led Hawke’s Bay 12-0 early and later 32-17, before the Bay’s bench hit the field and helped claim a 41-32 victory.
In two matches against NPC Heartland teams, the Hawke’s Bay Development side beat Poverty Bay 43-14 at Park Island while Te Matau a Maui Hawke’s Bay Māori were beaten 66-0 by Wairarapa-Bush in Masterton.
Central Hawke’s Bay successfully defended the sub-unions trophy, the Bebbington Shield, with a 22-17 win over Northern Whanganui at Ōtāne.
The Hastings Boys’ High School First XV kept their national schools championship hopes alive with a 45-14 win over Gisborne Boys’ High School in a Hurricanes region national qualifier in Hastings.
Napier Boys’ High School exited when beaten 24-21 by Super 8 champions Palmerston North Boys’ High School, in a match in Palmerston North that doubled as a challenge for the Moascar Cup. Napier led 14-12 at halftime.
Lindisfarne College claimed third place in their Central North Island schools competition by beating Pukekohe school Wesley College 69-15 on playoffs day in Taupō. Feilding High School won the title with a 48-12 win over St Peter’s School (Cambridge) in the final.
Hastings are expected to play Wellington champions St Patrick’s College Silverstream in one Hurricanes region semifinal next Saturday, while Palmerston North plays Feilding.