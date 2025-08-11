First five-eighths Harry Godfrey has kicked 24 points for the Magpies in two NPC games this season, taking him to 136 points in 22 matches for Hawke's Bay since 2021. Photo / Photosport

NPC: Magpies make it two from two in hunt for first NPC premier title

First five-eighths Harry Godfrey has kicked 24 points for the Magpies in two NPC games this season, taking him to 136 points in 22 matches for Hawke's Bay since 2021. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have returned home from another successful southern raid with a second win in two games this season in a bid for the Bay’s first NPC premier rugby title.

On Sunday, the Magpies beat Otago 27-21 in Dunedin, but with just three tries, the visitors missed out on a four-try bonus point, placing them a point behind Bay of Plenty.

The Steamers are the only side to have claimed maximum points after two rounds.

Starting as $1.50 TAB favourites, after scoring eight tries to beat Counties Manukau in Napier seven days earlier, it was the Magpies’ sixth win in their last seven NPC games against Otago.

After a scoreless first 18 minutes, the Magpies shot to a 17-0 lead with a penalty goal to first five-eighths Harry Godfrey and then two tries that he converted, scored by halfback Ere Enari and No 8 Devan Flanders.