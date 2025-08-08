Advertisement
NPC: Magpies aim to defend proud record under the roof in Dunedin

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Folau Fakatava and Lolani Faleiva, both off the bench, securing Magpies possession in Sunday's season-opening win over Counties Manukau in Napier. They're on the bench again for this Sunday's match against Otago in Dunedin. Photo / Photosport

Having the Hawke’s Bay Magpies as favourites to beat Otago under the Forsyth Barr Stadium roof in Dunedin may be a rare NPC event.

But the $1.50 TAB odds on the Bay to win their match on Sunday, with the home side at $2.50, seem justified despite both sides winning

