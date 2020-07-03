There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots is the tale of Jack and Jack's cat Puss. When the nasty ogre, Grimgrab, threatens to take over the village and marry the Princess Esmerelda the good fairy Priscilla steps in and sells Jack some magic boots for Puss which transform him into a talking cat.

Aubyn Live Theatre, 815 St Aubyn St West, Hastings: Today, 4.30pm-6.30pm, Tomorrow, 2pm-4.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/puss-in-boots/hastings

Advertisement

2 Home Composting for Beginners

Learn how to dispose of your kitchen and garden waste more quickly and produce compost more efficiently. Register via Eventfinda to secure your place, but only if you are definitely going to attend. Numbers are limited, no door sales.

Environment Centre Hawke's Bay, 1004 Karamu Rd North, Mayfair, Hastings: Today, 10am-noon. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/home-composting-for-beginners2/hastings

3 Red Cross Knitting and Book Sale + Shop open

Hand knitted garments, toys and rugs. Babies to adults. Great prices! Great winter warmers. Books galore for a bargain. Fill bag for $5. Retail shop open for the day. Half price and $1 racks back on the day. Quality goods for reasonable prices.

Red Cross, 35 Cadbury Rd, Napier: Today, 9am-2pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/red-cross-knitting-and-book-sale-shop-open/napier

4 MOSS

Combining raw blues and grunge with psychedelic rock, post-rock MOSS has gained a reputation for their powerful, sprawling and often improvised sets.

Advertisement

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 7pm – 11.55pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/moss/napier

5 Jess Atkin

This energetic bunch of local musicians will remind you of days gone by with Jess' bold Janice Joplin-esque vocals and the groovy rhythms and harmonies of Dave Atkin on the keys. The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm – 9.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/jess-atkin2/napier

6 The Faraday Centre

The Faraday Centre in Napier is Hawke's Bay's Museum of Technology. It's a place of discovery where history comes alive through hands-on experience. Rather than read and look at pieces of history, we encourage you to touch, hold items, pull levers and truly discover how things would've been in days gone by. 2a Faraday St, Napier: Today 9am-3pm Information: https://www.hawkesbaynz.com/visit/us/the-faraday-centre

7 Bath Bomb Making Class

Make your own economical bath bombs and luxuriate in a sparkling, relaxing, fragrant bath whenever you fancy.The class includes all ingredients, molds and instructions to take away and product will be available to purchase should you wish to carry on. Places are limited at this hands-on workshop at only $30 pp so book early to secure yours. Calico Craft Supplies, 272 Gloucester St, Taradale, Napier: Today, 2.30pm-4pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/bath-bomb-making-class/napier

8 The Cat in the Hat

Adapted for the stage the play tells the story consistent with the book of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day ... (without their Mother!!??) when they are visited by none other than 'The Cat' in his red and white striped Hat ... (which they let in the door!). Napier Municipal Theatre, 119 Tennyson St, Napier, Tomorrow, 10:30am and 1pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/the-cat-in-the-hat/napier