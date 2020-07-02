Stealing a bag from a person on the street was more than just a theft, it was a mugging, a court heard yesterday.

Zafar Hussain, 22, was appearing before Judge Bruce Northwood in Dannevirke District Court on a charge of theft under $500.

Counsel for Hussain, William Hawkins, said the offending was "a moment of madness" on Hussain's part and he had since felt terrible about what had happened.

Hussain had paid the victim back.

In outlining details of the offending Judge Northwood said Hussain was in a vehicle driven by another person. The driver recognised the victim, stopped the vehicle and got out of the car holding a metal pipe.

Hussain grabbed the waist bag off the victim and ran off.

"This was an outrage. You were fortunate this was dealt with by way of theft," Judge Northwood told Hussain.

He said he had read the victim impact report.

"It's a good thing you have reimbursed the victim. He doesn't want an apology, he thinks it would be hollow and meaningless."

Hussain was sentenced to 150 hours of community work.