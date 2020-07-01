

Heavy snowfall has closed the Napier-Taihape Road and snow flurries are expected on the Napier-Taupo Rd today as weather warnings for Hawke's Bay remain in place.

'Road closed' barriers are in place at the Kuripapango bridge, intersection of Mangaohane and Taihape-Napier Road and at the Moawhango settlement.

A strong wind warning is also in place for Hawke's Bay about and north of Wairoa, and Eastern Gisborne, south of Tokomaru Bay.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said the strong wind warning remained in place until 6pm and Napier and Hastings could expect some strong gusts.

"There will be southerly gales gusting upto 120 kph.

"It's strong enough to damage trees, it could make driving tricky and people might need to tie down their trampolines, and stow away their rubbish bins," Adams said.

The heavy snow warning was in place until 1pm, and applied to areas above 800 metres, Adams said.

"Snow flurries are expected on the Napier-Taupo Rd, but only until early afternoon," he said.

People should be careful when driving with the possibility of black ice on the road, Adams said.

Rainfall is expected to ease to showers this afternoon across Hawke's Bay, he said.

"Places like Napier could see rain clearing in the afternoon. Tomorrow is expected to be one of the nicest days across NZ."

Adams said that's in spite Friday being the coldest night in the region.

"The rain will clear tomorrow but overnight temperatures will fall to 0 degree Celsius in Napier on Friday night, Saturday morning, and -1C in Hastings."